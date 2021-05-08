Advertisement

Fire breaks out at blacksmith shop

Dispatchers say the fire is fully involved. (Source: Pexels)
Dispatchers say the fire is fully involved. (Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Three fire departments are on scene battling flames at a blacksmith shop Saturday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. Saturday for a fire at Hoy’s Forge along Pete hollow Road.

Dispatchers say the fire is fully involved.

The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Belle Volunteer Fire Department, and Malden Volunteer Fire Department are working to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 a.m. Friday along Route 3 near the...
Man ejected in deadly car crash; name released
‘She was an amazing person;’ friends of murder victim speak out after second arrest made
Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit by a car along the road while trying to...
Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim
A tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening has closed the northbound lane of U.S. 35 in...
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes part of U.S. 35

Latest News

Huntington Fire Chief Rader testifies at federal opioid trial
Huntington Fire Chief Rader testifies at federal opioid trial
W.Va. State tourney championship morning session sold out
W.Va. State tourney championship morning session sold out
According to data from State of Babies, for every 1,000 babies born in West Virginia, 24.6 are...
W.Va. ranked higher than the national average for babies removed from homes
W.Va. higher than average for babies removed from homes