Fire breaks out at blacksmith shop

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Three fire departments are on scene battling flames at a blacksmith shop Saturday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The call came in just after 9 a.m. Saturday for a fire at Hoy’s Forge along Pete hollow Road.

Dispatchers say the fire is fully involved.

The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Belle Volunteer Fire Department, and Malden Volunteer Fire Department are working to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

