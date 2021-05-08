First Warning Forecast | Mixing between good, bad this Mother’s Day weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While conditions may not be “picture perfect” all weekend long, plenty of decent hours are still expected this Mother’s Day weekend. Saturday is the nicer of the two days with a fair amount of sunshine, albeit cool temperatures. On Mother’s Day, temperatures warm but with gusty winds and the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Much of next week will be spent with unseasonably cool temperatures and the threat for frost on a couple mornings.

Saturday morning starts with a wide range in temperatures as cloud cover decreases from northwest to southeast. To the north and west, temperatures have fallen to the mid to upper 30s. Farther south and east, temperatures sit in the mid to upper 40s. Either way, all locations rise to the low 60s for the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky with a light breeze.

Cloud cover increases Saturday evening, with a few passing light showers overnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s.

Mother’s Day will see a mostly cloudy sky. The morning hours will be relatively dry. By early afternoon, a round of weakening showers passes, followed by a few more dry hours until another round of stronger showers and thunderstorms in the evening. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 70s with gusty winds expected.

Showers continue Sunday night into Monday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid 40s. While Monday afternoon turns drier, the day stays relatively cloudy as high temperatures only rise to around 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday see a mostly sunny sky with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Wednesday morning sees temperatures fall as low as the mid 30s. Areas of frost will be possible. Thursday morning may also see frost but primarily in rural locations as lows fall to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

The sky turns partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with a few showers possible both days. High temperatures stay in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.