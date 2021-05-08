First Warning Forecast | Weather turns active for Mother’s Day before quieting, cooling down

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the week ahead, Mother’s Day looks to be the most noteworthy with a variety of different weather in play. After a cold front pushes through Sunday night, cooler and quieter conditions will be the norm through much of the week ahead before warming up and potentially turning wetter again by the upcoming weekend.

Cloud cover increases Saturday evening, with a few passing light showers overnight. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s.

Mother’s Day starts with clouds but relatively dry conditions outside of a few light showers across Ohio and northern West Virginia. By mid to late morning, all of the region will be dry with breaks in the clouds. A stiff southerly breeze picks up.

Passing showers can be expected Mother’s Day afternoon, with thunderstorms also likely later in the afternoon and during the evening hours as well. Gusty winds will be seen throughout the afternoon which may cause power flickers and blow loose items around. Meanwhile, temperatures rise to the 70s across much of the region, with highs nearing 80 degrees across southeastern Kentucky. Temperatures may stay in the 60s across parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia if showers are persistent.

Sunday evening sees showers and thunderstorms, with a few strong storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds not out of the question. Overnight, lingering light showers remain, then taper towards sunrise Monday. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s as the wind begins to relax.

Monday afternoon stays dry with breaks in the overcast. High temperatures only rise to near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday see a mostly sunny sky with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Wednesday morning sees temperatures fall as low as the mid 30s. Areas of frost will be possible. Thursday morning may also see frost but primarily in rural locations as lows fall to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

The sky turns partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with a few showers possible both days. High temperatures stay in the mid 60s.

On Saturday, expect a partly cloudy sky with the chance for showers. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

