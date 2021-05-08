Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Weather turns active for Mother’s Day before quieting, cooling down

By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the week ahead, Mother’s Day looks to be the most noteworthy with a variety of different weather in play. After a cold front pushes through Sunday night, cooler and quieter conditions will be the norm through much of the week ahead before warming up and potentially turning wetter again by the upcoming weekend.

Cloud cover increases Saturday evening, with a few passing light showers overnight. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s.

Mother’s Day starts with clouds but relatively dry conditions outside of a few light showers across Ohio and northern West Virginia. By mid to late morning, all of the region will be dry with breaks in the clouds. A stiff southerly breeze picks up.

Passing showers can be expected Mother’s Day afternoon, with thunderstorms also likely later in the afternoon and during the evening hours as well. Gusty winds will be seen throughout the afternoon which may cause power flickers and blow loose items around. Meanwhile, temperatures rise to the 70s across much of the region, with highs nearing 80 degrees across southeastern Kentucky. Temperatures may stay in the 60s across parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia if showers are persistent.

Sunday evening sees showers and thunderstorms, with a few strong storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds not out of the question. Overnight, lingering light showers remain, then taper towards sunrise Monday. Low temperatures fall to the mid 40s as the wind begins to relax.

Monday afternoon stays dry with breaks in the overcast. High temperatures only rise to near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday see a mostly sunny sky with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Wednesday morning sees temperatures fall as low as the mid 30s. Areas of frost will be possible. Thursday morning may also see frost but primarily in rural locations as lows fall to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

The sky turns partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with a few showers possible both days. High temperatures stay in the mid 60s.

On Saturday, expect a partly cloudy sky with the chance for showers. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 a.m. Friday along Route 3 near the...
Man ejected in deadly car crash; name released
‘She was an amazing person;’ friends of murder victim speak out after second arrest made
Dispatchers say the fire is fully involved. (Source: Pexels)
Fire breaks out at blacksmith shop
A tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening has closed the northbound lane of U.S. 35 in...
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes part of U.S. 35

Latest News

Weather
First Warning Forecast | Mixing between good, bad this Mother’s Day weekend
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - May 8
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - May 8
Flowers are blooming in the Heartland. These are just a couple of flowers soaking up some...
Mother’s Day weekend forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, May 7th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Continued Train Of Sun And Rain