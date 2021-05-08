Advertisement

Greenup County reports another COVID-19 death

Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Greenup County, Kentucky.
Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Greenup County, Kentucky.(CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died due to COVID-19, the Greenup County Health Department said.

Health officials made that announcement Friday, saying the victim was a 66-year-old woman. Her death brings the total death toll to 59 people.

They also announced eight new cases, ranging from a 12-year-old boy to two 69-year-olds.

Of the 3,660 positive cases , 3,541 have recovered. Fifty-eight cases remain active at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit by a car along the road while trying to...
Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 a.m. Friday along Route 3 near the...
Man ejected in deadly car crash; name released
Woman breaks into home, falls asleep on couch and leaves behind suspected meth

Latest News

Denaul Dickerson, who was shot by Charleston Police on Friday, April 30, was armed with two...
Man shot by police charged with attempting to harm officers
The popular event was held for the first time since the pandemic hit.
First Friday makes much welcome return in Ashland
For nearly three months, Darlene has been counting down the days to make a call from her home...
Woman goes months without phone service
Tony's Friday weather
Tony's Friday weather