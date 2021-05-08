Greenup County reports another COVID-19 death

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died due to COVID-19, the Greenup County Health Department said.

Health officials made that announcement Friday, saying the victim was a 66-year-old woman. Her death brings the total death toll to 59 people.

They also announced eight new cases, ranging from a 12-year-old boy to two 69-year-olds.

Of the 3,660 positive cases , 3,541 have recovered. Fifty-eight cases remain active at this time.

