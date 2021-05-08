Man shot by police charged with attempting to harm officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man who was shot by Charleston Police on Friday, April 30 was armed with two knives at the time of the incident, according to court documents.

Denaul Dickerson, 33, was arraigned Friday. He is charged with attempted malicious assault on a law enforcement officer.

The criminal complaint in this case explains more about what led up to Dickerson being shot. Charleston Police released body camera footage of the entire incident later that day.

Police release bodycam video of man injured in officer-involved shooting

On the day of the incident, police were called after Metro 911 received a complaint that Dickerson had just tried to stab the caller’s fiancé. Police also allege that he’d been harassing the couple for three days and threatened to burn down their home.

When police caught up with Dickerson near Washington Street West and Greendale Drive, they were working to confirm his identity because of an active warrant and they tried to take him into custody.

The criminal complaint says at that time Dickerson threw his drink down and started running away from officers. Police say he grabbed a knife and came at them in an “aggressive manner.”

According to the complaint, Dickerson said to police “you will have to shoot me” and “I am not going back to jail.”

Police say he ignored commands to put down the knife and continued to act in an aggressive manner. At one point, he pulled out a second knife.

At that time, he lunged toward officers and one of the officers deployed a Taser. However, it hit Dickerson’s backpack.

That officer was the only officer with a Taser at the scene.

After that attempt failed, two officers shot Dickerson. They provided help until he was taken to the hospital.

At the hospital when asked by the staff if he was suicidal, Dickerson told them he was “homicidal.”

Dickerson was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $50,500 cash only.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.