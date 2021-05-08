Advertisement

Mother’s Day weekend forecast

Times in the sun and rain
Flowers are blooming in the Heartland. These are just a couple of flowers soaking up some sunshine in Humbolt, Tenn. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)((Source: CNews/James Gullage))
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Friday evening gusty showers of rain and even hail were crossing the region. With a wind whipping to 25 miles per hour, the dampening effect of these showers will act to drag down some chilly air. From a gardener’s perspective, the clouds and wind working in concert are a perfect team in acting against  a late season frost.

Saturday will dawn with that fall-like chill for the Dog Jog and 5K being run virtually in Hurricane. Then as the morning cloud cover scours oiut, afternoon sun will help propel temperatures to 60 by day’s end. A bright afternoon making for a nice though cool by May standard’s type of day.

Saturday night will start the process of chasing the chill of fall away and in the process showers will cross the region after midnight. Those showers will usher in a warm air mass for Sunday as Mother’s Day highs aim for 70-75 before new showers arrive in the afternoon or if we are lucky hold off until evening.

Sunday evening cells could have some extra energy so gusty winds and lightning strikes would be possible.

