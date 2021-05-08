Poca wins Class AA classic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Poca junior Isaac McKneely hit a three pointer with seconds remaining to win a Class AA semi-final thriller over Charleston Catholic. The final score was 42-40 as they advanced to play Williamstown in the state championship game Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The final minute had baskets hit by two of the best players in West Virginia. McKneely knocked down a three pointer which made the score 39-38 followed by Irish senior Aiden Satterfield who’s layup gave them the lead right back. Poca did not call a time out as McKneely made the go-ahead jumper with 1.7 seconds to go and held on to get the win.

Also winning in the Friday afternoon session was Shady Spring and Williamstown and here are the highlights from all three games.

