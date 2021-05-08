Advertisement

Poca wins Class AA classic

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Poca junior Isaac McKneely hit a three pointer with seconds remaining to win a Class AA semi-final thriller over Charleston Catholic. The final score was 42-40 as they advanced to play Williamstown in the state championship game Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The final minute had baskets hit by two of the best players in West Virginia. McKneely knocked down a three pointer which made the score 39-38 followed by Irish senior Aiden Satterfield who’s layup gave them the lead right back. Poca did not call a time out as McKneely made the go-ahead jumper with 1.7 seconds to go and held on to get the win.

Also winning in the Friday afternoon session was Shady Spring and Williamstown and here are the highlights from all three games.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit by a car along the road while trying to...
Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 a.m. Friday along Route 3 near the...
Man ejected in deadly car crash; name released
Woman breaks into home, falls asleep on couch and leaves behind suspected meth

Latest News

Friday Semi-Finals
Friday Semi-Finals
Highlanders come back to beat University
Man and Huntington in night session at WV State Tournament
GW tops Jefferson in hoops tournament quarterfinals
GW smashes Jefferson in second half
GW tops Jefferson in hoops tournament quarterfinals
GW tops Jefferson in hoops tournament quarterfinals