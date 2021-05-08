W.Va. State tourney championship morning session sold out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tickets are sold out for the Saturday morning session of the state basketball tournament championship games at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

That session includes the class A Championship game featuring Man vs. Pendendlon County at 10 a.m., and the noon AA championship game featuring Williamstown vs. Poca.

According to a news release from the CCCC, the morning session sold out shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

