Advertisement

W.Va. State tourney championship morning session sold out

Poca takes on Williamston in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday morning.
Poca takes on Williamston in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday morning.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tickets are sold out for the Saturday morning session of the state basketball tournament championship games at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

That session includes the class A Championship game featuring Man vs. Pendendlon County at 10 a.m., and the noon AA championship game featuring Williamstown vs. Poca.

According to a news release from the CCCC, the morning session sold out shortly after 10 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 a.m. Friday along Route 3 near the...
Man ejected in deadly car crash; name released
‘She was an amazing person;’ friends of murder victim speak out after second arrest made
Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit by a car along the road while trying to...
Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim
Teen saves man from burning home
Teen helps elderly man from burning home

Latest News

Chief Jan Rader testifies in opioid trial
Chief Jan Rader testifies in opioid trial
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader testified Friday to the huge number of overdoses first...
Huntington Fire Chief Rader testifies at federal opioid trial
The popular event was held for the first time since the pandemic hit.
First Friday makes much-welcome return to Ashland
Denaul Dickerson, who was shot by Charleston Police on Friday, April 30, was armed with two...
Man shot by police charged with attempting to harm officers