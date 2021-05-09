Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 405 new cases, 0 deaths to report

7,061 cases are still active.
7,061 cases are still active.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 9, 2021, there have been 2,791,498 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 156,406 total cases and 2,726 total deaths.

405 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

7,061 cases are active.

There have been 146,619 recoveries.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,427), Berkeley (12,321), Boone (2,012), Braxton (926), Brooke (2,193), Cabell (8,671), Calhoun (319), Clay (495), Doddridge (591), Fayette (3,435), Gilmer (834), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,785), Hampshire (1,800), Hancock (2,792), Hardy (1,518), Harrison (5,688), Jackson (2,099), Jefferson (4,590), Kanawha (14,889), Lewis (1,183), Lincoln (1,468), Logan (3,096), Marion (4,416), Marshall (3,429), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,562), Mercer (4,801), Mineral (2,846), Mingo (2,558), Monongalia (9,179), Monroe (1,125), Morgan (1,169), Nicholas (1,671), Ohio (4,205), Pendleton (701), Pleasants (877), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,863), Putnam (5,126), Raleigh (6,735), Randolph (2,570), Ritchie (702), Roane (628), Summers (820), Taylor (1,227), Tucker (524), Tyler (710), Upshur (1,859), Wayne (3,077), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,327), Wirt (423), Wood (7,747), Wyoming (1,984).

