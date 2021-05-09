Advertisement

Damage and road closures reported after strong winds

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Road closures and damages from Sunday’s strong wind have been reported all throughout our region.

Here you’ll find an active list of reported closures monitored by WSAZ’s team.

3rd Avenue has been shut down after debris was ripped off of a nearby building in Sunday’s wind storm. Dispatchers say that debris went into the roadway near the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue. Crews are working to get that roadway cleaned and back opened.

Strawberry Road in Saint Albans has been closed after two trees and powerlines went down on the roadway. Dispatchers say the fire department is on scene. There is no estimated time as to when that roadway will reopen.

It is important to assume all downed lines are energized, do not attempt to move or drive over downed lines.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

