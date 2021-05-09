Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eula Hall, a lifelong activist and healthcare pioneer, died at the age of 93 on Saturday according to Paul Stanley, the funeral director for Hall Funeral Home in Martin.

In 1973 Eula Hall founded the Mud Creek Clinic in Floyd County, now known as the Eula Hall Health Center.

She continued to work at the center up until her death. She also received a number of awards and honorary degrees.

“I want to work until I’m a hundred,” said Hall in an interview with WYMT’s Steve Hensley. “You want to work until you are one hundred,” asked Steve Hensley. “I want to work until I’m a hundred, I don’t know if I can or not but as long as I can I want to work, yea I really do,” she responded.

I’m so sorry to learn that we’ve lost Eula Hall at 93. She was an amazing woman and did so much for healthcare in... Posted by Steve Hensley WYMT on Saturday, May 8, 2021

In 2006, the Kentucky General Assembly passed a resolution renaming Kentucky Highway 979 – the road that runs through Mud Creek – “Eula Hall Highway” in her honor. She was inducted into the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health Hall of Fame in 2010.

Ms. Hall has received personal letters from President George H.W. Bush, Senator Mitch McConnell, and Congressman Hal Rogers, among others, recognizing her ongoing efforts and dedication to the health and well-being of people in Southeastern Kentucky.

Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement Saturday evening about Hall’s death, you can read it below:

“Eula Hall poured everything she had into the Mud Creek Clinic, devoting her entire adult life to the support and medical care of Southeastern Kentuckians. In a facility that now bears her name, this self-described ‘hillbilly activist’ forever changed the lives of her patients, neighbors, and friends.

“She was among the toughest women I’ve ever met, overcoming one challenge after another to serve those who had nowhere else to turn. Even after a fire burned down the clinic, her team didn’t miss a single day. Slowing down was simply never an option. When we spoke on the phone just a couple of weeks ago, Eula’s entire focus remained on those she could help.

“Since Eula opened her doors nearly 50 years ago, she blessed her community and our entire Commonwealth with care and a generous spirit. Eula never craved the spotlight, even as she gained fans and praise nationwide. She was a lifelong champion of her people and will remain an inspiration for years to come. Elaine and I share our heartfelt condolences with her colleagues, family, and the many admirers of this one-of-a-kind Kentuckian.”

Fifth district U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers also released a statement about the death of Hall:

“Eula Hall was one of Eastern Kentucky’s greatest saints. No challenge was greater than her courage to change the circumstances of healthcare in the mountains. Driven by her own experience with poverty, Eula dedicated her life to ensuring every person had access to medical care, regardless of their ability to pay for services or prescriptions. She pioneered hope on Mud Creek and far beyond the borders of Floyd County. When I called Eula on her 90th birthday, she was doing what she loved most - working at the clinic that she transformed from a home-grown operation into a modern facility with state-of-the-art equipment. She will always be a legend in Kentucky’s Appalachian region and an inspiration to never stop serving those around us.”

