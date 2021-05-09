Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Weather turns cooler, more tranquil in week ahead

By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Mother’s Day may end up being a memorable one because of the weather. Strong winds Sunday afternoon and evening have led to numerous power outages as well as downed trees and power lines. The good news is that much quieter weather is expected for the week ahead, albeit with unseasonably cool temperatures. In fact, low temperatures in the 30s are still showing up in the extended forecast.

Gusty winds will continue through sunset Sunday evening before beginning to relax overnight. In addition, showers continue to pass through midnight, with an isolated thunderstorm also possible.

Overnight, showers taper to southern and eastern portions of the region before ending completely by sunrise Monday. Low temperatures fall to the upper 30s across Ohio and northern West Virginia and low to mid 40s elsewhere.

Monday starts with a cloudy sky, but breaks for partial sunshine are expected during the afternoon. High temperatures only top out in the low 60s with a much lighter wind.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see a partly cloudy sky with afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s.

Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 30s both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Areas of frost will be possible, especially in rural locations.

Thursday and Friday see a slight chance for rain showers, otherwise a continued partly cloudy sky. Still, afternoon temperatures only rise to the mid to upper 60s.

By the weekend, high temperatures around 70 degrees return with a mix of sun and clouds.

