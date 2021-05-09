Advertisement

Funeral services held for Ernie West

By John Lowe
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Veterans, local and state leaders, family and friends gathered at Wurtland Middle School on Saturday to pay their respects to their humble hero.

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Ernest E. West was celebrated by the community that called him home during his funeral.

West, who was awarded the medal in 1954 for rescuing his fellow soldiers and his commanding officer under heavy enemy fire during the Korean War, said to many of his friends and family that he did not see himself as a hero.

A sentiment shared by fellow Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams.

“Most of us would say is the reason we have the medal is because of others,” Williams said. “If they had not been willing to support us and help us, we couldn’t have done it alone.”

West was buried at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Greenup County. Governor Andy Beshear was in attendence.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
State police tell WSAZ that the car crashed around 2:30 a.m. Friday along Route 3 near the...
Man ejected in deadly car crash; name released
‘She was an amazing person;’ friends of murder victim speak out after second arrest made
Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit by a car along the road while trying to...
Man seriously injured after being hit by car while helping another crash victim
A tractor-trailer rollover crash Friday evening has closed the northbound lane of U.S. 35 in...
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes part of U.S. 35

Latest News

Medal of Honor recipient Ernie West celebrated at funeral
Medal of Honor recipient Ernie West celebrated at funeral
POCA WILLIAMSTOWN
MAN WINS CLASS A TITLE
MAN WINS CLASS A TITLE
Three Mile Creek Farms in Dorton, Ky. has a slew of rescue animals, so the farm hosted its...
‘I get to do what I love’: Pike County farm hosts old fashioned market to raise money for its rescue animals