Funeral services held for Ernie West

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Veterans, local and state leaders, family and friends gathered at Wurtland Middle School on Saturday to pay their respects to their humble hero.

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Ernest E. West was celebrated by the community that called him home during his funeral.

West, who was awarded the medal in 1954 for rescuing his fellow soldiers and his commanding officer under heavy enemy fire during the Korean War, said to many of his friends and family that he did not see himself as a hero.

A sentiment shared by fellow Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams.

“Most of us would say is the reason we have the medal is because of others,” Williams said. “If they had not been willing to support us and help us, we couldn’t have done it alone.”

West was buried at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Greenup County. Governor Andy Beshear was in attendence.

