Advertisement

KSP Trooper befriends 4-year-old battling Leukemia, says he wants to be a Trooper when he grows up

KSP Trooper befriends 4-year-old battling Leukemia, says he wants to be a Trooper when he grows...
KSP Trooper befriends 4-year-old battling Leukemia, says he wants to be a Trooper when he grows up(Credit: Trooper Matt Gayheart)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Wilson Jones met a new friend on Friday.

4-year-old Calvin Quinones said he wants to become a Trooper when he grows up. Trooper Jones gave Quinones a Trooper Teddy and gave him a tour of his police cruiser.

Trooper Matt Gayheart posted on his Facebook page Quinones was diagnosed with Leukemia and is undergoing chemotherapy.

“This young man has absolutely been a Trooper in his battle. We would like for everyone to say a prayer for Calvin, as well as his medical staff that is treating him,” said Trooper Gayheart. “We can’t wait to see you in that grey uniform, buddy.”

Read more below:

Trooper Wilson Jones was able to make a new friend today. Calvin Quinones is 4 years old, he aspires to be a Trooper...

Posted by Trooper Gayheart on Friday, May 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man was unconscious the whole time while the woman went in and out of...
Two seriously hurt in ATV crash
Dispatchers say the fire is fully involved. (Source: Pexels)
Fire breaks out at blacksmith shop
A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a...
Months long drug investigation leads to three arrests
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces target date to remove mask mandate
According to data from State of Babies, for every 1,000 babies born in West Virginia, 24.6 are...
W.Va. ranked higher than the national average for babies removed from homes

Latest News

7,061 cases are still active.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 405 new cases, 0 deaths to report
26-year-old Breonna Taylor. (Source: Family Photo via WAVE)
Officers should not have shot back during Breonna Taylor raid, PSU investigation concludes
Medal of Honor recipient Ernie West celebrated at funeral
Medal of Honor recipient Ernie West celebrated at funeral
Wurtland Middle School nearly filled to capacity to celebrate the life of Congressional Medal...
Funeral services held for Ernie West
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start