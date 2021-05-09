“Man”-sized win for Hillbillies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in school history, the Man Hillbillies are the champs in boys high school basketball. They beat Pendleton County by a final of 43-36 after finishing the game with an 11-0 run. Man also stopped the Wildcats 40 game winning streak as they were led in scoring by Austin Ball who had 20 with Jackson Tackett adding 11 points and eight rebounds.

Here are highlights and post-game reaction from the Class A title game as seen on WSAZ Saturday evening.

