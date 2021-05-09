North Central West Virginia’s tie to the first Mother’s Day service

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Andrew’s Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia held the first official Mother’s Day service on May 10, 1908.

The International Mother’s Day shrine was dedicated to Anna Jarvis and Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day was founded by Jarvis in memory of her mom who wanted a day to recognize mothers.

Marvin Gelhausen, Chair of the International Mother’s Day Shrine Board of Trustees told me Jarvis’ story.

She grew up in Grafton and was a member of Andrew’s Methodist Episcopal Church. After her father died in the early 1900′s her family moved to Philadelphia.

Then a few years later Jarvis’ mother passed as well. After that Jarvis returned to the church she grew up in and created the first Mother’s Day Service.

“On the first anniversary of her mothers death she had the congregation here hold a memorial service. Then the second anniversary of her mother’s death they had basically an unofficial Mother’s Day. They passed a resolution supporting her idea of establishing the day,” Gelhausen said.

The symbol of Mother’s Day became White Carnations as they were Jarvis’ mother’s favorite flower.

In 1914 the proclamation to honor Mother’s Day was officially signed by President Woodrow Wilson.

Andrew’s stayed a church until 1960′s and then became one of West Virginia’s 16 National Landmarks.

