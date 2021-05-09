Patriots win Class AAAA title

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The George Washington Patriots are the first ever champions of Class AAAA boys basketball. Ben Nicol hit a jumper with :10 left in the game to give them a one point lead over Morgantown as the Mohigans’ Luke Bechtel’s potential game winner fell short. The final score was 47-46 with Alex Yoakum leading GW in scoring with 17 while Nicol added 14.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.