Patriots win Class AAAA title

Patriots beat Morgantown
Patriots beat Morgantown(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The George Washington Patriots are the first ever champions of Class AAAA boys basketball. Ben Nicol hit a jumper with :10 left in the game to give them a one point lead over Morgantown as the Mohigans’ Luke Bechtel’s potential game winner fell short. The final score was 47-46 with Alex Yoakum leading GW in scoring with 17 while Nicol added 14.

