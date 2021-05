HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong wind has caused power outages across the region.

Appalachian Power reports more than 24,000 customers without power in West Virginia. Fallen power lines have caused outages in St. Albans.

Kentucky Power reports more than 3,000 customers without power in western Kentucky.

2,918 customers are without power in Lawrence County, Ohio.

