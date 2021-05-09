St. Albans road closed due to fallen power lines

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fallen power line has shut down a road in St. Albans, causing power outages for more than a thousand people.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the line fell on the 1600 block of Strawberry Rd.

The AEP Outage map reports 1,279 without power in the St. Albans area with no set restoration time.

No ETA on when the road will reopen.

