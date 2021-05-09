Advertisement

Williamstown edges Poca for Class AA title

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After jumping out to an 11-0 lead and going into the locker room up by 19 points, Williamstown held off Poca to win the Class AA state championship by a final of 50-47. Sam Cremeans scored 20 points for Williamstown who didn’t have a single field goal during the fourth quarter and still won. Poca’s Isaac McKneely had a rough day from the floor going 4 of 22 and had 12 points. Ethan Payne and Jackson Toney also scored in double figures.

Here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday evening.

