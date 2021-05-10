Advertisement

2-year-old boy missing in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - Nevada Child Seekers issued a statewide alert for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, missing since Wednesday.

Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, and her boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, gave their side of the story earlier this week.

Nicholson said she was in Colorado when Amari was taken, under Rhodes’s watch, from their apartment.

The mother had told her boyfriend someone would be stopping by but didn’t clarify who or why.

“This whole story, it sounds confusing. It sounds like we’re lying. You know, it’s a whole, big confusion,” Nicholson said.

The couple then accused an aunt on Amari’s father’s side of kidnapping the boy.

Family members on the father’s side are depending on the public for help, and one of the boy’s paternal aunts has offered a $30,000 reward for information in the case.

The nonprofit Nevada Child Seekers organized a volunteer search on Sunday near the last place Amari was seen, the Emerald Suites.

“Amari needs you to be his voice right now. He needs you to come out here and hand out these flyers whether you’re in Henderson or Summerlin or Anthem,” searcher Margarita Edwards said.

The flyers described the little boy with brown eyes and brown hair.

“We’re going to keep looking. We’re going to keep searching. We just need more people. If this was your child, you’d want everybody searching, so we need you to help us,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
Police arrest man wanting to meet with 14-year-old
Strong wind has caused power outages across the WSAZ viewing area.
Power outages across the region
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a...
Months long drug investigation leads to three arrests
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

U.S. President Joe Biden will join a meeting by video link of presidents of countries on NATO’s...
Biden to join meeting of NATO’s eastern members by video
Three arrested on Floyd Co. drug charges
Three arrested on Floyd Co. drug charges
W.Va. legislative interims begin
W.Va. legislative interims begin
New W.Va. alcohol sales law in effect
New W.Va. alcohol sales law in effect