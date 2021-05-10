Advertisement

8th Street underpass set to reopen Monday

8th Street Underpass in Huntington from May 7, 2020
8th Street Underpass in Huntington from May 7, 2020(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 8th Street underpass is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 10.

The 8th Street Underpass has been closed since April 5.

The City of Huntington says after the underpass reopens, construction crews will move their equipment to the 10th Street underpass and start working on the drainage improvement over there. This underpass will be closed for about 30 days.

This is part of three major projects by the Sanitary Board to reduce flooding and buildup in the city’s water systems.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
School employee arrested, accused of soliciting 14-year-old
Strong wind has caused power outages across the WSAZ viewing area.
Power outages across the region
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a...
Months long drug investigation leads to three arrests
Damage and road closures reported after strong winds

Latest News

Money Generic AP 6-15-2020
Kentucky Governor says state will receive over $2.1 billion from American Rescue Plan Act
Marshall beats Georgetown 1-0 and is heading to NCAA soccer quarterfinals.
Herd heading to College Cup
Kentucky Lottery promotion incentivizing people to get vaccinated.
Get a COVID-19 shot, get another shot at $225,000
Police responding to shots fired incident in Huntington.
Police investigating shots fired report