8th Street underpass set to reopen Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 8th Street underpass is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 10.

The 8th Street Underpass has been closed since April 5.

The City of Huntington says after the underpass reopens, construction crews will move their equipment to the 10th Street underpass and start working on the drainage improvement over there. This underpass will be closed for about 30 days.

This is part of three major projects by the Sanitary Board to reduce flooding and buildup in the city’s water systems.

