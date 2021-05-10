Advertisement

Charleston Town Center Mall sold

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Town Center Mall has been sold, according to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

The buyer is Hull Property Group out of Augusta, Georgia, Mayor Goodwin announced Monday.

Officials say the sale has been in the works for two years.

The cost of the sale has not yet been released.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Monday, “The mall didn’t get to its current place overnight and it’s not going to grow overnight, but we are so fortunate to have a company with good experience come in. We know malls all across the country are experiencing some type of financial peril. We know 20 to 25 percent of all malls across the country are going to shutter over the next decade, so it is so thrilling that we can be a part of this announcement today. That someone is going to come in and invest in the mall, invest in relationships with property owners and with the entire Charleston business community to ensure that the mall survives and thrives.”

Store after store have been closing their doors inside of the mall over the past few years, including original anchor stores.

Several stores have closed in the mall since the beginning of 2021, including Talbots, Sephora, Chico’s, and White House Black Market.

