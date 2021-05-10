Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 3 deaths, 211 new cases

COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 West Virginia(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three more deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 10, 2021, there have been 2,795,243 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 156,617 total cases and 2,729 deaths.

The deaths include a 91-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Wayne County, and a 63-year old male from Kanawha County.

211 new cases were received within the last 24 hours.

There are 6,983 active cases.

146,905 individuals have recovered from the virus.

810,232 people have at least one dose of the vaccine. 680,025 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,427), Berkeley (12,334), Boone (2,014), Braxton (930), Brooke (2,194), Cabell (8,674), Calhoun (325), Clay (498), Doddridge (591), Fayette (3,437), Gilmer (843), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,791), Hampshire (1,804), Hancock (2,795), Hardy (1,520), Harrison (5,702), Jackson (2,110), Jefferson (4,600), Kanawha (14,900), Lewis (1,186), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,100), Marion (4,421), Marshall (3,436), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,565), Mercer (4,808), Mineral (2,849), Mingo (2,562), Monongalia (9,181), Monroe (1,128), Morgan (1,170), Nicholas (1,681), Ohio (4,206), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (880), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,866), Putnam (5,132), Raleigh (6,742), Randolph (2,576), Ritchie (703), Roane (630), Summers (820), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (526), Tyler (712), Upshur (1,860), Wayne (3,086), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,329), Wirt (423), Wood (7,751), Wyoming (1,984).

