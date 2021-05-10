Advertisement

Details about first lady Jill Biden’s visit to W.Va. released

Details about first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to West Virginia later this week have been...
Details about first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to West Virginia later this week have been released.(KENS5 (custom credit) | KENS5)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Details about first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to West Virginia later this week have been released.

According to the White House, Biden will travel to Charleston on Thursday with Charleston native and actress Jennifer Garner.

They are expected to arrive late Thursday morning at Yeager Airport and later visit Arnoldsburg Elementary School, as well as a vaccination center at Capital High School.

The first lady is expected to meet with West Virginia National Guard members and their families before she departs from Charleston early Thursday evening.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
School employee arrested, accused of soliciting 14-year-old
Strong wind has caused power outages across the WSAZ viewing area.
Power outages across the region
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a...
Months long drug investigation leads to three arrests
Damage and road closures reported after strong winds

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin met with President Biden on Monday.
Sen. Manchin meets with President Biden about infrastructure proposal
Death investigation underway in Pike County
Death investigation underway in Pike County
Tony's Monday weather
Tony's Monday weather
Huntington Police Department hires nine new probationary officers
Huntington Police Department hires nine new probationary officers