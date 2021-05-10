Getting to know Jessica Kern Huff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In January, we first met Marshall University’s new head football coach Charles Huff. He had just finished his second year with the Alabama Crimson Tide where he helped lead to a victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship versus Ohio State University.

But the person who knows Coach Huff better than anyone is his wife Jessica Huff. Jessica shares the story of how the two met, their recent move and more about her life as a wife, mother and successful business woman.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.