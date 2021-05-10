Advertisement

Groundwork for new Gallia County Jail to arrive Monday

Materials for the new Gallia County Jail will arrive on site on Monday.
Materials for the new Gallia County Jail will arrive on site on Monday.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Starting Monday, crews will start laying the groundwork for the brand new Gallia County Jail.

Gallia County commission president Harold Montgomery says the commission and the sheriff’s office have been working on getting to this point for several years now.

Montgomery says the current jail doesn’t have enough capacity to meet the number of inmates the county is responsible for.

“Currently we house about 20 or 25 but our population is around 75,” Montgomery said. “So we have to transport those to other facilities. The new jail will have a 120 bed capacity. So we’re very hopeful that that will take care of our needs and it will help some of our neighboring counties.”

The county spends hundreds of thousands of dollars a year sending, transporting and housing inmates at other correctional facilities.

Crews will start bringing in equipment to the parking lot right between the Gallia County Courthouse and the City of Gallipolis Municipal Court, where the new jail will go up.

Parking will be moved adjacent to municipal court instead of across the street from it.

Fencing around the new jail site will go up as well, blocking the ally between the courthouse and the French Art Colony, which can still be accesses on the 1st Avenue side.

Montgomery says construction is scheduled to last until late 2022 and eventually the jail can be used as a potential revenue source when other counties begin housing inmates in the Gallia correctional center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
Police arrest man wanting to meet with 14-year-old
Strong wind has caused power outages across the WSAZ viewing area.
Power outages across the region
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a...
Months long drug investigation leads to three arrests
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

Woman’s phone service restored after months without
Woman’s phone service restored after months without
Police arrest man wanting to meet with 14-year-old
Police arrest man wanting to meet with 14-year-old
Celebrating mother's day in the tri-state
Celebrating mother's day in the tri-state
Pictured: Billy Patton
Have you seen him? Pikeville Police Dept. looking for missing man