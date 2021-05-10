Groundwork for new Gallia County Jail to arrive Monday

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Starting Monday, crews will start laying the groundwork for the brand new Gallia County Jail.

Gallia County commission president Harold Montgomery says the commission and the sheriff’s office have been working on getting to this point for several years now.

Montgomery says the current jail doesn’t have enough capacity to meet the number of inmates the county is responsible for.

“Currently we house about 20 or 25 but our population is around 75,” Montgomery said. “So we have to transport those to other facilities. The new jail will have a 120 bed capacity. So we’re very hopeful that that will take care of our needs and it will help some of our neighboring counties.”

The county spends hundreds of thousands of dollars a year sending, transporting and housing inmates at other correctional facilities.

Crews will start bringing in equipment to the parking lot right between the Gallia County Courthouse and the City of Gallipolis Municipal Court, where the new jail will go up.

Parking will be moved adjacent to municipal court instead of across the street from it.

Fencing around the new jail site will go up as well, blocking the ally between the courthouse and the French Art Colony, which can still be accesses on the 1st Avenue side.

Montgomery says construction is scheduled to last until late 2022 and eventually the jail can be used as a potential revenue source when other counties begin housing inmates in the Gallia correctional center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.