Have you seen him? Pikeville Police Dept. looking for missing man

Pictured: Billy Patton
Pictured: Billy Patton(Credit: Pikeville Police Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department officers are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing man.

Police said Billy Patton left Pikeville Medical Center’s emergency department around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. He has a thin build, grey hair and a Native American tattoo on his right arm.

If you see Patton, you are asked to call the department at 606-437-5111.

Posted by Pikeville Police Department on Sunday, May 9, 2021

