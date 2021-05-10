Advertisement

Heavy winds cause AEP customers to wait hours for restored power

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After heavy winds hit parts of our area Sunday night, progress with getting the lights back on is being made.

However, many have waited since Sunday afternoon to get electricity.

For people like Greg Gesner, who waited several days to have his power restored during the ice and snowstorms that took place in February, a wind storm that caused him to sit in the dark for hours on end brings back those memories.

“So, when this happened again, I just thought, c’mon somebody should’ve been here a long time before now, Gesner said.”

Gesner, who lives off of 5th Street Hill in Huntington, waited nearly 30 hours for his power to be turned back on after the wind knocked over a huge tree onto a power line on Sunday.

“I can see if it was flooded, devastated, and it still had water everywhere. No. It was just power lines,” Gesner said.

According to AEP, the long wait is because the wind storm caused wide-spread outage issues. Although the damages were not as destructive as we saw during the ice and snowstorms, the wind took down huge trees in several areas.

“I felt neglected, like wait a minute what happened?” Gesner said.

Although Gesner did eventually get his power restored around 5 p.m. Monday, he hopes this won’t become a frequent experience.

Crews from unaffected parts of the state have been helping to restore power.

As of Monday evening, AEP says since the wind storm hit, crews have been able to restore electricity to around 23,000 customers, or about 1,000 customers per hour.

