Huntington Police Department hires nine new probationary officers

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has added members to its’ force.

Nine probationary police officers were sworn in Monday morning.

The new officers bring the department’s staffing to 98 officers. Officials say the department is budgeted for 108 sworn officers.

“There’s no way in the world we’re going to be defunding anything. It doesn’t mean we don’t have to adjust. We’re setting standards the rest of the nation is seeking to follow. There’s a higher level of expectation when you put on a city of Huntington uniform. If there’s no police, then there can be no peace in a neighborhood,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams. “Our responsibility is to make sure you have the tools to do your job and make sure you go home safe each night to your families.”

The new hires will begin training on May 17.

Training will include 10 weeks of in-house training and 10 weeks at the West Virginia State Police Academy. Each officer will also be required to complete 12 weeks of supervised field training.

The police department is now accepting applications for the next testing period. That period begins on August 28.

The new officers are:

  • Jeremy Lowrance, 31, of Ogden, Utah
  • Aspen Matlock, 27, of Wheeling
  • Jacob Fitzwater, 21, of Charleston
  • Isaac Anderson, 25, of Huntington
  • Joshua McCoy, 22, of Huntington
  • Daniel Hudson, 33, of Ashland
  • Justin Maynard, 32, of Huntington
  • Devon Butler, 26, of Morehead, Kentucky
  • Jonah Mathis, 22, of Huntington

