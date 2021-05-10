Advertisement

Jessica Kern Foundation

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jessica Kern Huff is a woman of many talents. She is an athlete, coach, mother, wife, motivational speaker and she runs a successful and impactful non-profit organization.

Jessica discusses the challenges behind a non-profit but also the beauty and fullness you get from helping those who need it most.

To learn more about the Jessica Kern Foundation, you can head to their website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
Police arrest man wanting to meet with 14-year-old
Strong wind has caused power outages across the WSAZ viewing area.
Power outages across the region
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a...
Months long drug investigation leads to three arrests
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

Jessica shares the story of how the two met, their recent move and more about her life as a...
Getting to know Jessica Kern Huff
A downed tree brings down power lines and closes Smith Creek Road.
Tree brings down power lines, closes roadway
Three arrested on Floyd Co. drug charges
Three arrested on Floyd Co. drug charges
W.Va. legislative interims begin
W.Va. legislative interims begin