KSP | Death investigation underway in Pike County

VIRGIE, Ky (WSAZ) – An unidentified body was located in the Virgie community of Pike County Monday, according to the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post.

The KSP Pikeville Post received a call on Monday just after 7 a.m. where the caller advised a possible deceased human body had been located.

The initial investigation indicated an unidentified body had been located near a park on Long Fork Road.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification. The cause of death is still under investigation.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Detective Dustin Thompson. Detective Thompson was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel.

