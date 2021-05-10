Ky. Gov. Beshear announces curfews ending soon for bars and restaurants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced he’ll soon be lifting more COVID-19 restrictions in the commonwealth.

Beginning Friday, May 28, the start of the long Memorial Day weekend, curfews will be ended for bars and restaurants. Also, bar seating will be allowed again starting then.

Beshear announced that more than 80% of residents 65 and older have been vaccinated. He said 53% of those 16 and older have received at least their first dose.

Statistics show more women than men are getting vaccinated, according to the governor.

In his daily COVID report, Beshear announced 167 new COVID cases. He said there were 11 more deaths -- two from the audits of death certificates.

The governor said Monday’s positivity rate was 3.25%. He said residents 59 and younger represent most of the cases.

Since the pandemic started, 6,586 Kentuckians have died from virus-related complications.

