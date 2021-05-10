Advertisement

Ohioans required to resume weekly work-search for unemployment payments

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohioans will be required to resume weekly work-search activities starting May 23.

This is required as part of future applications for unemployment payments, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Interim Director Matt Damschroder.

“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

“Ohio business owners are creating jobs faster than people are returning to the workforce,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “Now that all Ohio adults have access to the vaccine, it’s time to return to the traditional work requirements.”

The federal government authorized states to waive work-search requirements during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Dec. 6, ODJFS resumed the work-search requirement for new unemployment claims, while exempting existing claims.

Work-search activities include applying for a job, attending a resume-writing course, or creating and maintaining a reemployment plan on OhioMeansJobs.com.

Some individuals will be exempt from conducting work-search activities, such as employees on a temporary layoff of 45 days or less, and individuals in approved training.

People will meet their weekly work-search requirement if they are members in good standing with a union hall that refers its members to jobs.

For those who are in approved school or training, their work-search requirement may be considered met if they are attending all classes and making satisfactory progress.

The ODJFS will notify unemployed residents who are impacted by this change directly, to allow plenty of time to understand the requirements and begin their process of weekly work-search activities.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
School employee arrested, accused of soliciting 14-year-old
Strong wind has caused power outages across the WSAZ viewing area.
Power outages across the region
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a...
Months long drug investigation leads to three arrests
Damage and road closures reported after strong winds

Latest News

Putnam County School Board officials say 675 people responded to the survey.
Survey: dozens of parents agree with giving Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces curfews ending soon for bars and restaurants
One person has died following an accident involving a dump truck in Jackson County, according...
One dead in accident involving dump truck
Money Generic AP 6-15-2020
Kentucky Governor says state will receive over $2.1 billion from American Rescue Plan Act