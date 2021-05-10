Ohioans required to resume weekly work-search for unemployment payments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohioans will be required to resume weekly work-search activities starting May 23.

This is required as part of future applications for unemployment payments, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Interim Director Matt Damschroder.

“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

“Ohio business owners are creating jobs faster than people are returning to the workforce,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “Now that all Ohio adults have access to the vaccine, it’s time to return to the traditional work requirements.”

The federal government authorized states to waive work-search requirements during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Dec. 6, ODJFS resumed the work-search requirement for new unemployment claims, while exempting existing claims.

Work-search activities include applying for a job, attending a resume-writing course, or creating and maintaining a reemployment plan on OhioMeansJobs.com.

Some individuals will be exempt from conducting work-search activities, such as employees on a temporary layoff of 45 days or less, and individuals in approved training.

People will meet their weekly work-search requirement if they are members in good standing with a union hall that refers its members to jobs.

For those who are in approved school or training, their work-search requirement may be considered met if they are attending all classes and making satisfactory progress.

The ODJFS will notify unemployed residents who are impacted by this change directly, to allow plenty of time to understand the requirements and begin their process of weekly work-search activities.

