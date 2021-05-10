One dead in accident involving dump truck
One person has died following an accident involving a dump truck in Jackson County, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an accident involving a dump truck and a car in Jackson County, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Sheriff Ross Mellinger, the accident occurred on Sugar Creek Road in Goldtown.
There is no word on any other injuries.
Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.