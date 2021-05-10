Advertisement

Police investigating shots fired report

Police responding to shots fired incident in Huntington.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law reinforcement agencies are investigating a report of shots fired.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:34 p.m. Monday. It happened near 16th Street, also known as Hal Greer Boulevard, and Bennetts Point Drive.

Huntington Police and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

No one was hurt.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

