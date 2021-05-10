Police investigating shots fired report
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law reinforcement agencies are investigating a report of shots fired.
Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:34 p.m. Monday. It happened near 16th Street, also known as Hal Greer Boulevard, and Bennetts Point Drive.
Huntington Police and West Virginia State Police are on scene.
No one was hurt.
WSAZ has a crew at the scene.
