Police investigating shots fired report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law reinforcement agencies are investigating a report of shots fired.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:34 p.m. Monday. It happened near 16th Street, also known as Hal Greer Boulevard, and Bennetts Point Drive.

Huntington Police and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

No one was hurt.

