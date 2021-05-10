Restaurant loses roof in storm Sunday

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Keith’s Bar and Grill in Man, West Virginia, had significant rain damage after a windstorm blew the roof off.

Storms caused significant damage to several places across our region Sunday, bringing down trees and power lines and knocking out power to thousands in southern West Virginia.

The storms brought with them another dose of bad luck for a business owner in Logan County. Keith Gamble is the owner of Keith’s Bar and Grill. He said it has been a rocky year for his restaurant.

“Last spring we didn’t have any trail riders because of the COVID,” Gamble said.

He said they were just getting back up and running when a gust of wind blew off their roof Sunday.

“All of a sudden, the tiles on the ceiling started lifting up,” Gamble said.

The roof flew 30 feet, narrowly missing nearby houses, and landed in a yard behind a home.

“We had 30 to 40 people in the building,” Gamble said.

He said it sounded like thunder, and everyone inside evacuated the building safely.

Gamble is left to replace the whole roof. He said insurance will cover some of the cost. For now, though, the restaurant is closed until they can get it fixed.

“If we get a lot of bad weather today, it’s going to be bad,” Gamble said.

As he waits, it’s yet another hit to his restaurant’s bottom line.

“Financially it will be devastating if we can’t open. I had a gentleman this morning that was going to bring in 20 people. Now he can’t,” Gamble said.

However, Gamble said he finds comfort in his tight-knit community and the outpouring of support.

