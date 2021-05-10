Advertisement

Sen. Manchin meets with President Biden about infrastructure proposal

Sen. Joe Manchin met with President Biden on Monday.
Sen. Joe Manchin met with President Biden on Monday.(GRAYDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., spent time Monday meeting with President Joe Biden regarding his proposed infrastructure plan.

“President Biden and I had a productive and thorough meeting. I can assure you his priority – like mine – is doing good for every American and West Virginian,” Manchin said.

Manchin, who has said he has serious concerns about the president’s more than $2 trillion dollar price tag, is seen as a pivotal vote when it comes to passing a plan.

Senator Manchin’s Republican counterpart, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R- W.Va., is meeting Thursday with the president to discuss the infrastructure package.

Capito and Republicans have proposed a more traditional infrastructure package with a price tag of $568 billion.

