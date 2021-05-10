Advertisement

Survey: dozens of parents agree with giving Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds

Putnam County School Board officials say 675 people responded to the survey.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The results of an online survey in Putnam County show an “overwhelming response” officials say of interest in vaccinating 12- to 15-year-old children against COVID-19.

Putnam County School officials say 675 people responded to the survey. The numbers break down into 579 students and 86 parents who are all interested in getting the vaccine, especially if it is approved for use in the 12- to 15-year-old age group.

“It was an overwhelming response, (I’m) very surprised but glad that we had that many,” said Putnam County Schools Assistant Superintendent Bruce McGrew.

Last week, district officials opened up an online survey to gauge the interest in the Pfizer vaccine, if the shot is approved to use in children 12-15 years old.

Now that school officials have these results, the information will go to their vaccine provider. County officials are working on setting up prospective clinics if the vaccine is approved.

“We will probably do one location, one high school for all middle and high schools to come to. That makes it a little easier,” McGrew said.

The first clinic could be as early as May 10, with second dose clinics set up for early June -- pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

