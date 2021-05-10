Tree brings down power lines, closes roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A downed tree is closing off a road to Monday morning drivers.

The 26-hundred block of Smith Creek Road is closed after the tree came down off the hillside, bringing power lines with it.

Kanawha County dispatchers tell WSAZ they are waiting for AEP power crews to arrive to clear the line.

There is no word when the roadway will be open.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.