Virtual & on-site job fair to be held Tuesday
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a job fair for West Virginia State Parks this week.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced it during a press conference on Monday morning.
It will be held virtually and on-site on Tuesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
You can register for the virtual job fair here.
The on-site job fair will be at Pipestem Resort State Park at 46 Canyon Way, Pipestem, West Virginia.
Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.