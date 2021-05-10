Virtual & on-site job fair to be held Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a job fair for West Virginia State Parks this week.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced it during a press conference on Monday morning.

It will be held virtually and on-site on Tuesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can register for the virtual job fair here.

The on-site job fair will be at Pipestem Resort State Park at 46 Canyon Way, Pipestem, West Virginia.

Job fair for West Virginia State Parks (Governor Jim Justice)

