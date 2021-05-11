AA highway shut down due to fatal accident

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A deadly accident has the AA highway shut down, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

It happened at State Route 989, also known as Salt Lick Road, and the AA highway around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Three vehicles were involved, deputies say.

At least one person was killed. Another person was flown to the hospital.

There is no word on how long the road will be shut down.

