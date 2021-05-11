Advertisement

Alcohol sales opportunities expand in W.Va.

House Bill 2025 impacting alcohol sales goes into effect
House Bill 2025 impacting alcohol sales goes into effect
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – There are more opportunities to buy alcohol in West Virginia due to a new law that went into effect Monday.

Changes mean bars can open an hour earlier. The new hours are from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m., seven days a week.

Certain businesses can sell beer and wine from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day. And retail liquor outlets can sell from 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to midnight on Sunday.

Restaurants can also include alcohol with delivery orders as long as food is purchased.

Some bar owners are hoping this helps ease the financial burden from last year’s shutdowns.

“I think anything that helps the industry generate revenue helping people bounce back from COVID is a positive step in the right direction,” said Ray Frye, owner of Taps at Heritage. “Delivering alcohol, staying open later, things like that helps businesses try to recover some of the lost revenues from COVID.”

In a statement, West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) Commissioner Fred Wooton said, “The WVABCA has been very busy working to educate licensees and the public regarding HB 2025. I would like to encourage businesses and licensees to visit our website to learn more about the new laws.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found Monday night at a home on 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
Huntington Police discover two bodies inside home
Fatal Accident
One dead in accident involving dump truck
Police responding to shots fired incident in Huntington.
Guns and drugs found at shots fired incident
During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
School employee arrested, accused of soliciting 14-year-old
The Charleston Town Center mall has been sold to a buyer from Georgia.
Charleston Town Center mall sold

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Federal opioid trial: Huntington area ‘overwhelmed’ with prescription drugs
Due to a fire and EMS levy that passed last election, the Point Pleasant VFD was able to...
Point Pleasant VFD gets first new firetruck in 10 years
Business owners weigh in on new unemployment benefit requirements
Business owners weigh in on new unemployment benefit requirements
City assigns public works crew to clean downtown
City assigns public works crew to clean downtown
Kentucky Governor lifting COVID-19 curfew restrictions
Kentucky Governor lifting COVID-19 curfew restrictions