Advertisement

Average US price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(KNOE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP/WSAZ) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.02 per gallon.

According to AAA, if the trend continues, an increase of three more cents would make the national average the most expensive since November 2014 –the last time we saw average prices at $2.99 and higher.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase came as the costs of crude oil and ethanol also rose. Ethanol must be blended by refiners into gasoline, per federal rules.

The price at the pump is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.16 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.55 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is up 2 cents over the same period, to $3.16.

As of Monday, gas prices in our region are as follows:

  • Kentucky: $2.84
  • Ohio: $2.83
  • West Virginia: $2.88

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found Monday night at a home on 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
Huntington Police discover two bodies inside home
Fatal Accident
One dead in accident involving dump truck
Police responding to shots fired incident in Huntington.
Guns and drugs found at shots fired incident
During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
School employee arrested, accused of soliciting 14-year-old
The Charleston Town Center mall has been sold to a buyer from Georgia.
Charleston Town Center mall sold

Latest News

According to officials with the City of Charleston, over 60 applications have been submitted...
Charleston Roots Initiative receives high number of applications
Bob Baffert says an ointment used for a skin condition that Medina Spirit had developed did...
Baffert says ointment used for Medina Spirit’s skin condition contained betamethasone
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin meets with President Biden on infrastructure plan
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin meets with President Biden on infrastructure plan
This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee sentenced to seven life sentences in deaths of seven veterans