Advertisement

Business owners weigh in on new unemployment benefit requirements

A sign outside of Peddler's Home Cooking in Ironton, Ohio reading, "Be kind to those of us that...
A sign outside of Peddler's Home Cooking in Ironton, Ohio reading, "Be kind to those of us that came to work" as businesses are understaffed.(WSAZ News Staff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Business owners continue struggling to get people to work in this post-pandemic world.

It’s why state leaders are making moves to get people off the unemployment rolls, and back onto a payroll.

Last year at this time, people were unable to work because of the pandemic.

Today, it’s a much different story with access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re losing customers, we’re losing sales, because we can’t find people to work,” said Joe Unger, owner of Unger’s Shoe Store in Ironton.

The same feeling is shared by Rick Haynes, who owns the End Zone, and Cindy Barnes, who owns Peddler’s Home Cooking.

All three Ironton business owners are dealing with a shortage of employees.

The result: not enough staff, meaning longer wait times, customers leaving, and lost profits.

At Peddler’s Home Cooking, staff are pleading for patience from the public before customers even get in the door, asking them to be kind to those who came to work.

“Everybody tells me that if [people] weren’t getting the money, then they’d be right in here to try to work,” Haynes said.

On Monday, the governor’s office announced Ohioans who receive unemployment will be required to show proof they’re looking for a job on a weekly basis starting the week of May 24.

“I think it will help, but once again, if the intention is to go around and get applications, that’s going on now,” Unger said. “We’ve got people that sit through interviews and don’t come back or don’t show up for work after we offer them a job.”

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also spoke to WSAZ about the concerns many business owners currently have.

“We have an enforcement mechanism for this,” Husted told WSAZ. “If you offer someone a job and they refuse to take the job and show up to work, you can report them to the Department of Jobs and Family Services.”

Husted says there will soon be a way to report individuals who refuse to show up to work on the Ohio Means Jobs website.

Haynes hopes the announcement means he’ll see more people applying, but he says the folder where he keeps applications has been empty since the beginning of the pandemic.

“There’s one application in there,” Haynes said.

All three Ironton businesses are currently hiring for open positions.

If you’d like to apply to The End Zone or Peddler’s, you can pick up an application in person.

If you’d like to apply to Unger’s, you can email them your resume at ungersshoes@att.net or you can pick up an application inside the store.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
School employee arrested, accused of soliciting 14-year-old
Strong wind has caused power outages across the WSAZ viewing area.
Power outages across the region
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a...
Months long drug investigation leads to three arrests
Fatal Accident
One dead in accident involving dump truck

Latest News

The Delbarton Opry House has been a staple in Mingo County for more than 20 years.
Delbarton Opry House topic of some debate at town council
She called on WSAZ to get answers about why Comcast would not come out to fix the line.
Woman battles Comcast over downed line
Jeremy Ray Burris, 33, is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened April 27 at...
Man wanted in connection with Walgreens armed robbery
The bodies of two people were found Monday night at a home on 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
Huntington Police discover two bodies inside home