Charleston man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

A man from Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun crime.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Charleston pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun crime, according to acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.

Antoine Miller, 36, faces up to 10 years in prison after admitting to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say Miller admitted to possessing a handgun on April 28, 2020, at Renaissance Circle in Charleston. He was banned from having a gun due to a former federal conviction that he spent more than 10 years in prison for.

Miller is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

