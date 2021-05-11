Charleston man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Charleston pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun crime, according to acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.

Antoine Miller, 36, faces up to 10 years in prison after admitting to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say Miller admitted to possessing a handgun on April 28, 2020, at Renaissance Circle in Charleston. He was banned from having a gun due to a former federal conviction that he spent more than 10 years in prison for.

Miller is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 7.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.