Charleston Roots Initiative receives high number of applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A program with the goal of bringing remote workers to West Virginia has received several applications in its opening weeks.

According to officials with the City of Charleston, over 60 applications have been submitted for the Charleston Roots Initiative. The application window opened on April 21st.

Applicants from 18 different states have applied for the program, and work in fields including technology, medical and public sector work.

“The response that we’ve seen from folks across the nation that want to move to our Capital City has been overwhelming,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin. “These folks represent highly skilled individuals that are looking to plant roots and give back to our community.”

“Seeing the vast number of applications that we received in such a short amount of time shows that people do want to plant their roots in West Virginia, and specifically Charleston,” said Jordan Ferrell, Vice President of Communications and Development for the Charleston Area Alliance. “We look forward to meeting these folks and working with them to make Charleston home.”

The application window is still open at this time.

For more information or to apply for the Charleston Roots Initiative, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.