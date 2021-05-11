Advertisement

COVID-19 KY | 758 new cases, 23 additional deaths

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,882,396 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“No matter where you are in the state, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine near where you live or work,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, when you get a shot of hope at many Kroger or Walmart locations, you can even earn a free shot at winning the lottery. It’s easier than ever.”

Gov. Beshear announced 758 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday along with a positivity rate of 3.15 percent.

23 additional Kentuckians have passed away from COVID-19 complications, increasing the pandemic death toll to 6,620.

6,352,986 total COVID-19 test have been taken in Kentucky.

On Monday, Gov. Beshear announced he’ll soon be lifting more COVID-19 restrictions in the commonwealth.

Ky. Gov. Beshear announces curfews ending soon for bars and restaurants

Beginning Friday, May 28, the start of the long Memorial Day weekend, curfews will be ended for bars and restaurants. Also, bar seating will be allowed again starting then.

