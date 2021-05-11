Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 5 new deaths, 258 additional cases reported

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported overnight in the State of West Virginia along with 258 newly reported virus cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 11, there have been 2,800,152 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 156,875 total cases and 2,734 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 51-year old female from Fayette County, a 72-year old female from Roane County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, and a 70-year old male from Mineral County.

147,361 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

As for vaccinations, the DHHR reports 681,157 people are now fully vaccinated and 814,680 have received their first dose.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,432), Berkeley (12,347), Boone (2,023), Braxton (930), Brooke (2,194), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (326), Clay (499), Doddridge (595), Fayette (3,437), Gilmer (854), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,798), Hampshire (1,810), Hancock (2,800), Hardy (1,524), Harrison (5,713), Jackson (2,116), Jefferson (4,603), Kanawha (14,918), Lewis (1,184), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,107), Marion (4,433), Marshall (3,446), Mason (2,002), McDowell (1,565), Mercer (4,815), Mineral (2,854), Mingo (2,568), Monongalia (9,189), Monroe (1,135), Morgan (1,174), Nicholas (1,685), Ohio (4,208), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (881), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,867), Putnam (5,140), Raleigh (6,760), Randolph (2,588), Ritchie (703), Roane (631), Summers (820), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (527), Tyler (708), Upshur (1,864), Wayne (3,089), Webster (482), Wetzel (1,332), Wirt (424), Wood (7,757), Wyoming (1,986).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of two people were found Monday night at a home on 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.
Huntington Police discover two bodies inside home
Fatal Accident
One dead in accident involving dump truck
Police responding to shots fired incident in Huntington.
Guns and drugs found at shots fired incident
During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
School employee arrested, accused of soliciting 14-year-old
The Charleston Town Center mall has been sold to a buyer from Georgia.
Charleston Town Center mall sold

Latest News

This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility...
Former W.Va. VA employee to be sentenced Tuesday for multiple deaths
Man pleads guilty after threatening Putnam County officer
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs HB 167.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signs rental assistance bill
Kanawha Charleston Health Department offering free HIV testing
Kanawha Charleston Health Department offering free HIV testing
Report unveils abuse, neglect at behavioral health centers
Report unveils abuse, neglect at behavioral health centers