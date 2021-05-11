COVID-19 W.Va. | 5 new deaths, 258 additional cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported overnight in the State of West Virginia along with 258 newly reported virus cases.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 11, there have been 2,800,152 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 156,875 total cases and 2,734 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 51-year old female from Fayette County, a 72-year old female from Roane County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, and a 70-year old male from Mineral County.

147,361 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

As for vaccinations, the DHHR reports 681,157 people are now fully vaccinated and 814,680 have received their first dose.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,432), Berkeley (12,347), Boone (2,023), Braxton (930), Brooke (2,194), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (326), Clay (499), Doddridge (595), Fayette (3,437), Gilmer (854), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,798), Hampshire (1,810), Hancock (2,800), Hardy (1,524), Harrison (5,713), Jackson (2,116), Jefferson (4,603), Kanawha (14,918), Lewis (1,184), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,107), Marion (4,433), Marshall (3,446), Mason (2,002), McDowell (1,565), Mercer (4,815), Mineral (2,854), Mingo (2,568), Monongalia (9,189), Monroe (1,135), Morgan (1,174), Nicholas (1,685), Ohio (4,208), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (881), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,867), Putnam (5,140), Raleigh (6,760), Randolph (2,588), Ritchie (703), Roane (631), Summers (820), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (527), Tyler (708), Upshur (1,864), Wayne (3,089), Webster (482), Wetzel (1,332), Wirt (424), Wood (7,757), Wyoming (1,986).

