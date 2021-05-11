Advertisement

Federal opioid trial: Huntington area ‘overwhelmed’ with prescription drugs

(Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A new analysis of opioids in West Virginia shows the city of Huntington and its surrounding county were overwhelmed with shipments of prescription drugs.

Data analyst Craig McCann testified Monday that nearly all of the shipments came from the three distributors on trial in a landmark case. Cabell County and Huntington accuse distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson of fueling the opioid epidemic.

Testifying for the plaintiffs, McCann said that from 2006 to 2014, about 110 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone were shipped to Cabell County and Huntington.

According to one media report, about 90% of the shipments originated from the defendants, who unsuccessfully objected to McCann’s testimony.

